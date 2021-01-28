Cayman Islands Now Part of Virtuoso Portfolio
The Cayman Islands has been accepted into Virtuoso’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprised of more than 1,800 preferred suppliers in 100 countries.
According to Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, inclusion in Virtuoso will open up new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s 20,000 luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies sell more than (U.S.) $26.4 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.
“Virtuoso’s vetting process is extremely selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honour,” said Harris. “Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to working even closer with Virtuoso travel advisors to ensure their clients’ experiences in Cayman exceed expectations.”
The Cayman Islands, comprised of three unique islands – Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman – joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, destinations, tour operators and other suppliers worldwide, including The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa located in Grand Cayman. These partners specialize in world-class client service and one-of-a-kind experiences, secure superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients.
These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s largest worldwide gathering. The Cayman Islands’ acceptance into Virtuoso affords the upscale destination direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.
“The Cayman Islands, as the Caribbean’s leading luxury lifestyle destination, is no stranger to welcoming world-class visitors and leisure travellers,” said Harris. “We look forward to working with Virtuoso’s network of advisors to assist clients in creating enriching memories for years to come and introducing them to the elevated consumer experience made possible by Caymankindness.”
In May 2020, Virtuoso named the Cayman Islands as the No. 1 top locale for well-heeled vacationers to visit during the holiday season. From five-star resorts and luxury villas to condos and bespoke beachfront properties, the Cayman Islands has a plethora of luxury hotel product and residence options for Virtuoso clients, with several properties currently in development. In addition, the destination is heralded as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean and offers world-renowned epicurean experiences bound to delight the most seasoned travelers.
About the Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands, located an hour south of Miami and just four hours from Toronto, is set in the vibrant tranquility of the western Caribbean. Cayman is a premier destination for tasteful travelers, thrill-seeking divers, adventurous epicures, honeymooners and families alike. The trio of islands affords each guest with the ultimate setting to enjoy life’s finest comforts, as the Caribbean’s leading luxury lifestyle destination. Five-star resorts, high-end villas, condos and breathtaking beachfront properties unique to each island offer a myriad of accommodation options for discerning travelers to enjoy. Additionally, the Cayman Islands is frequently heralded as the “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean” and offers endless gastronomic experiences to delight even the most seasoned of palates.
The Cayman Islands, world-renowned for impeccable “Caymankind” hospitality also employs best-in-class health and sanitation protocols to keep visitors and locals safe. To learn more about the Cayman Islands, please go to www.visitcaymanislands.com; www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel agent. For the most up-to-date travel guidance and protocols, please visit: https://www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus.
