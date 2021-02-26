Last updated: 07:16 AM ET, Fri February 26 2021

When Will It End? An Interview with Brian Robertson

Features & Advice Marsha Mowers February 26, 2021

When Will It End? A Frank Conversation with Brian Robertson

Who thought we'd be here right now?

TravelPulse Canada's John Kirk talks with Brian Robertson, President, Direct Travel, West, about how other industries are thriving during this pandemic and how travel, has almost become stigmatized.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Brand USA Business Meetings Brand USA One-to-One Business Meetings Next Month Tour Operator

ACTA logo ACTA Focuses on Solvency, Submits Plan to Federal... Travel Agent

Shades of Ireland Trafalgar Launches Ultimate Travel Event Series And... Tour Operator

Oceania Cruises New Tools From Expedia Cruises Help Agents and Partners Cruise

Friends using laptop to search travel Journese Debuts 2021-22 Brochures for Hawaii, US, Canada... Tour Operator

It's an interesting and frank conversation that you should watch.

For more Features & Advice News

More by Marsha Mowers

Marsha Mowers, Director of Content Management at TravelPulse Canada
Quarantine room

List of Canada's "Quarantine Hotels" and Booking...

Study Finds Traveler Safety Concerns Will Diminish by Summer

gallery icon 10 Countries Suffering the Biggest Tourism Revenue Loss Due to COVID-19

Border Testing Pilot Program to Begin at Pearson International

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau Clarifies New COVID Travel Rules

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS