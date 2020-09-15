TravelPulse Canada Unveils CAAP - COVID Advertising Assistance Program
Features & Advice September 15, 2020
In order to aid recovery efforts TravelPulse Canada is rolling out a new advertising assistance program for travel businesses who meet specific criteria. Watch the video for complete details.
Qualifiying businesses must meet certain criteria, including a loss of revenue by at least 50%, which, as Kirk says, is unfortunately the case for many in the travel industry.
"We are happy to roll this out at a time of need and are hopeful it will be a useful tool for those in the industry currently working on their recovery strategy," said Kirk.
In addition, TravelPulse Canada has some remnant space that will be offered to charitable programs specific to the trade industry who may benefit from an ad.
Watch the video for more details and a recap of our efforts throughout the COVID crisis.
If you have any interest in participating please canada@travelpulse.com
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS