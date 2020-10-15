Travel Expert Lorraine Simpson to Emcee ACTA's Virtual Travel Summit
ACTA is very pleased to announce that Lorraine Simpson will be the emcee of the two-day Virtual Travel Industry Summit.
Simpson is a CityLine TV Travel Expert and host of the TV show 'What's on your post pandemic bucket list” knows travel inside and out, and who better to share insights on reinvention and resilience than someone who has reinvented their own travel persona?
Simpson reinvented her travel company into a multi-million-dollar success story. She shifted her sights into the luxury group speciality market and never looked back. Lorraine’s story comes full circle with a recent move from travel agent to TV travel personality and leading travel expert.
Simpson’s presence at the Summit is certain to be of great interest for travel agents and industry leaders. “I am so excited to have been named the emcee of ACTA’s Travel Industry Summit. The travel industry has been hit hard, but the goal now is for all of us to stick together and find new ways to reinvent our businesses while helping restore confidence in consumers to start booking trips again,” explains Simpson.
“We are all in the same boat right now and I hope to provide the guests at the ACTA Summit with energy, positivity and a few key ingredients to help them reinvent and rebrand their business.” She added: “ACTA’s virtual travel industry summit is expected to draw in a big crowd. ACTA has worked tirelessly for the travel industry during the pandemic in lobbying the government for help and has been the key to many of the special assistance programs we have received to date. I could not be more excited to join them at the summit and meeting all the wonderful ACTA members.”
Exploring the transformation of travel through resilience and reinvention is the theme of the ACTA virtual travel industry summit being held November 12th and 13th. This summit is part of the trade association’s mandate to keep members connected while enabling collaboration between partners to positively shape the industry. Working together is most critical during these unnerving times of major disruption.
