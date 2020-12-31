Transportation Minister Marc Garneau Clarifies New COVID Travel Rules
Features & Advice December 31, 2020
Canadians will now have two options when returning to Canada from abroad ; get tested in destination and if there is a lack of facilities available, mandatory quarantine in a government-run facility upon return.
In an interview with CBC News just before 5:00pm ET on New Year’s Eve, Garneau explained the new rules requiring that, effective January 7, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. EST, all air passengers five years of age or older will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before travelling from another country to Canada. This implementation date provides all airlines, both foreign and domestic, adequate time to comply with the new requirements.
The news is sure to cause harsh criticism in the industry, where he added he feels “airlines will understand the measures.
The government will be boosting its surveillance efforts to make sure travellers are following the rules. The penalties for breaking the Quarantine Act can include six months in prison or $750,000 in fines.
