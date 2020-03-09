TPC Survey: We Want To Hear From You About COVID-19
March 09, 2020
At Travel Pulse Canada we are doing our utmost to provide updates and information on an ongoing basis regarding the COVID-19 virus and the impact it is having our industry here in Canada in a fair and balanced manner.
Our number one priority is to help you do your job as informed as possible.
Please take a few minutes to participate in our survey. You'll be a huge help in determining some common themes or trends from the front lines across Canada. Once completed we will share the results on TravelPulse.ca and TravelPulseQuebec.ca.
