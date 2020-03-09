Last updated: 06:39 AM ET, Mon March 09 2020

TPC Survey: We Want To Hear From You About COVID-19

March 09, 2020

At Travel Pulse Canada we are doing our utmost to provide updates and information on an ongoing basis regarding the COVID-19 virus and the impact it is having our industry here in Canada in a fair and balanced manner.

Our number one priority is to help you do your job as informed as possible.

Please take a few minutes to participate in our survey. You'll be a huge help in determining some common themes or trends from the front lines across Canada. Once completed we will share the results on TravelPulse.ca and TravelPulseQuebec.ca.

Click here to start.

Thank You!

