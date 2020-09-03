Tourism Minister Melanie Joly to Open Travel and Leisure Show
Features & Advice September 03, 2020
In a strong show of support for the Canadian travel industry, Tourism Minister Melanie Joly will open the virtual Travel and Leisure Show September 10 with a video address.
Minister Joly has been a tireless advocate of Canadian culture, working to grow the visibility of Canada’s tourism sector, a position she’s held since 2018. Prior to, she was Minister of Canadian Heritage.
Air Canada Launches COVID Study of Travellers at PearsonAirlines & Airports
ACTA Partners With Consumer ShowTravel Agent
“We are of course very pleased that Minister Joly will be opening our show with her address,” said Michael Price, Granite Productions. “Canada is showing support for our industry and our agents during a time when it’s needed more than ever. Having the support of our Federal Government and agencies such as Destination Canada should demonstrate their commitment to helping travel recover from the crisis.”
TTAND, Travel Leaders, ACTA, Travel Leaders, Vision Travel and Trip Central are part of the "How to Book" Exhibit Hall on the show site. Other host agencies, consortiums and chains are invited to participate at no cost by contacting show producer Brad Dean (brad@travelandleisureshow.ca).
Close to one hundred and fifty exhibitors including Cruise Lines, Airlines, Tour Operators, Hotel Groups, Adventure Outfitters, Ski Resorts, and many others will be on hand to chat live at their virtual booths, offering up huge savings and discounts as well as information on the latest health and safety protocols.
There will be an entire exhibit hall dedicated to Canada. Agents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the product and engage with new suppliers who are eager to develop distribution partnerships with the Canadian retail community during the trade show on September 10th.
On Tuesday, ACTA announced they will be participating in the consumer portion of the show on September 12th, with opportunities for travelers to use their database and search for an agent in their area.
“Our participation promotes the value of the retail travel industry to the travelling public and actively positions travel agencies and agents as travel experts," said Wendy Paradis, President of ACTA.
Free registration is available by clicking here
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS