Skal Elects Canadian Bill Rheaume as President
Features & Advice October 30, 2020
Bill Rheaume, representing Canada, has been elected as President of the Skål International Executive Board for 2021.
Mr. Rheaume has been a member of Skal International since 1992, serving as President of Skal Canada as well as President of the International Council for two years prior to being elected as a Director at the Skal World Congress in Mombasa, Kenya in 2018.
"I am excited at the prospect of leading the world's largest travel and tourism association with a very capable Executive Board. Our focus will be on increasing Global Partnerships, modernizing our governance model and providing decisive leadership for the association's and tourism's post COVID 19 recovery, we are after all Travel and Tourism Organization dedicated to promoting TRAVEL and TOURISM," said Mr. Rheaume.
Due to the pandemic, Skål International, the world’s largest Travel and Tourism Association, held its Annual General Meeting online for the first time ever. The AGM was well attended with over 281 delegates representing over 90 countries. Canada was present with delegates representing 17 Skål Clubs in Canada. The online AGM was live streamlined on YouTube and watched by 1,266 viewers at the time of the live stream.
President Rheaume's theme for 2021 is: "Passion for Tourism and Professional Pride for Skal".
The Skal International Executive Board consists of one President, two Vice Presidents, and three Directors representing various member countries within Skål International.
Bill Rheaume, is Director, Management Servicesfor Integrated Hospitality Management (IHM), and has been a Travel and Tourism Industry professional for over 20 years, including senior management experience at destination hotels and resorts located in the Canadian Rockies. Bill was President of the Skal Canadian Rockies Club in 2000 and 2001.
