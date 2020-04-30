Our Virtual BINGO!'s Happening Tomorrow - Here's What You Need to Know
Features & Advice April 30, 2020
Our very first TravelPulse Canada Virtual Bingo Game is happening tomorrow! Streamed live on our private TravelPulse Canada Trade Group, anyone who is a member of our page and has registered with us is able to play along on Friday, May 1st at 4pm. You can follow as your BINGO numbers are called out by hosts John Kirk, Jim Byers and Marsha Mowers who will are on screen playing along, with drinks naturally.
We’ve got a ton of amazing prizes to give out that include loyalty points, free flights, resort stays and even a 3 day cruise!
National Airlines Council of Canada: Industry Needs Help NowAirlines & Airports
So…
Under the B …. BE sure you’re a member of our TravelPulse Canada Trade Group on Facebook. A private group open only to members of our industry, you’ll be asked a few questions to confirm you work in travel. Once you’ve done that, click here to register. Note it says a survey, but really we’re just capturing all your emails so we can send you the virtual card.
Under the I … IF you haven’t received an email from us with your virtual Bingo card yet, don’t fret. We will be sending them out to everyone by EOD on Thursday, April 30th.
Under the N …NO need to wonder how you’ll be able mark your numbers and call BINGO for the winning ticket. Just click on the card number when it’s called and an “X” will mark it. To call BINGO, be the first to type in “BINGO” in the comment section of the live stream. We’ll ask for your Card ID number, located in the top left corner of your virtual card.
Under the G … GRAB a drink and play along, comment as you’d like. We’ll play more than one game – hitting the refresh button (top right of your card) clears your card and you’ll use that one to play again. The games should take about 45 mins, for those who are wondering.
Under the O …OH and bear with us this first time around. This is new to us too but sure to be a laugh and a great way to catch up with all of you!
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS