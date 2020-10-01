Last updated: 07:08 AM ET, Thu October 01 2020

New Dates for IPW Las Vegas Confirmed

New dates for IPW in Las Vegas have been confirmed for September 18-22, 2021.

In an email to members, IPW General Manager Malcom Smith said the decision provides additional time for international long-haul travel to the United States to broadly resume and gives attendees time to make plans to join us for our live, in-person event.

"Next year will be a year to reunite the global travel industry, and IPW will be the keystone for safely rebuilding international inbound travel following many challenging months. We are fully committed to conducting a successful, productive and, above all, safe IPW next year that brings the global travel community back together."

Some traditional IPW options may not be possible next year, Smith says planning for the IPW show floor and media marketplace activities, as well as related official events, is underway by the IPW Host Committee.

IPW plans to open exhibitor registration in mid-November and buyer and media registration in early 2021.

"I would like to thank our premier sponsor Brand USA and our hosts, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Travel Nevada, along with many others for their flexibility and commitment to IPW 2021.

We can’t wait to see you all in Las Vegas next September."

