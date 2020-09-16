Minister Lisa Thompson to Appear Virtually at TICO AGM September 17
Features & Advice September 16, 2020
Minister Lisa Thompson of the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services will be appearing virtually to make remarks at the Annual General Meeting of the members of the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (“TICO”), to be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Corporate Event Centre, 5110 Creekbank Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Minister Thompson and the Ontario government have demonstrated their commitment to helping all Ontarians and Ontario businesses through this pandemic and have been very supportive of the travel and tourism sectors. We welcome her virtual attendance at this year’s AGM.
Click here to access the AGM Agenda
Click here to access the minutes from last year's AGM
Click here to access the instructions for the AGM - including the link to the Zoom meeting
Under the Reopening Ontario Act – Stage 3 Orders, indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people. Therefore, anyone planning to attend the meeting in person is required to register in advance by sending an email to tico@tico.ca by 4:30 p.m. on September 16, 2020. Appropriate health and safety protocols and physical distancing requirements will be in place for the meeting.
For those uncomfortable attending an in-person meeting at this time, the meeting will be broadcast live via Zoom - instructions are included in the link above. Individuals will be able to watch the event and ask questions using the chat feature but will not be able to vote. Members can email TICO to request a proxy if they wish to designate someone to vote on their behalf in person at the meeting. There will be a vote on the appointment of Auditors for the next year. The Board is recommending BDO Canada LLP as TICO’s Auditors for 2020/2021. The deadline for proxies is September 15, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
Only members in good standing are entitled to participate in and vote at the meeting. Members of the public are invited to attend.
The 2020 Annual Report and Business Plan will be made available on TICO’s website prior to the AGM.
