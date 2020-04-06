Looking Ahead: Debbie Johnson, Arizona Office of Tourism
April 06, 2020
How are you hanging in, adjusting to the new routine?
Like most of us, my new routine has taken a little bit of adjustment, but overall I'd say it's going well! On the positive side, I'm much closer to the coffee pot. But on the negative side, I'm also much closer to the chocolate! The main thing I miss about not being in the office is not being as close to my great AOT team.
What are you learning through all of this?
Experience reaffirms for me something I already knew -- that we have an amazing group of dedicated and talented people working across Arizona's tourism industry. When the time is right, we will all be dedicating our collective energy to bring visitors back to every community in Arizona.
How are your tourism strategies shifting/adjusting to the outbreak?
Our top 3 goals during this unprecedented time are:
-Promote accurate COVID-19-related information to Arizonans and visitors from trusted sources such as the Arizona Dept. of Health Services and the CDC.
- Continue to serve as a steadfast partner to Arizona's tourism industry during and especially after this crisis. This involves frequent communication with hospitality industry partners and community tourism promotion organizations followed by tangible actions. Just last week we hosted a conference call with the SBA to help small tourism-dependent businesses access newly available loans and we also just launched an online workforce resource that connects displaced hospitality workers with immediately available job opportunities.
- Continue to keep Arizona as a destination in the minds and hearts of those in our markets across the country and across the world, such as our friends in Canada, to be sure we're top-of-mind when the time is right to travel once again.
Are there any big plans for once this is over - ie new campaigns or heck, maybe even a big celebration?
When it is time to travel again, we'll be reminding our friends in Canada and across the world that Arizona offers everything that's needed to enjoy a well-deserved getaway.
What words of encouragement do you have for the industry, especially travel agents who are on the frontline?
First, we are here to support you. It cannot be overstated that travel agents are vital to the recovery of tourism worldwide. As destination experts, we know that consumers will turn to them when it's time to travel again. We're including travel/trade promotions in our recovery plan, as welcoming Canadian visitors back is critical to Arizona.
