Looking Ahead: Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO Glenn Jones
Features & Advice Marsha Mowers April 17, 2020
TravelPulse Canada is speaking with industry leaders for their thoughts on the COVID19 Crisis and insights into how we'll bounce back.
Here we speak with Glenn Jones, Interim CEO at Bermuda Tourism Authority.
First of all, how are you and your team managing during all of this?
"Operationally we’re doing well. We tested our work remote capabilities ahead of time and they’ve worked amazingly well, I feel so connected to the team. Even with the connectivity though, it’s very difficult to plan. Planning is usually our strength! The ever changing, difficult to predict nature of this crisis is incredibly frustrating for planners like us. We’re rolling with the punches though. Agility is the thing Bermuda’s economy is best known for and we all know it’s what the country needs now more than ever."
This is an unprecedented time in our industry. What are you learning in this difficult time?
"I’m learning something powerful about how our country unifies in periods of crisis. I’ve seen this before when Bermuda unites to protect itself and recover from hurricanes. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen it in a public health crisis before. I’m inspired by it. Also inspired by the way entrepreneurs in our tourism economy have innovated at a moment’s notice to continue serving customers and keep a skeleton crew on the job. I’ve often questioned our ability to adapt quickly to market conditions. I’ve learned over the past few weeks that we can do it!"
How are your tourism strategies shifting?
"We have teams in New York City and Bermuda and members from both have created an internal taskforce to support our stakeholders on island while the borders are temporarily closed to visitors. They have created a web resource that lists businesses still open and offering virtual services. This web page, fully developed in just a couple of days, has been a game changer for influencing consumer spending at a time when cash flow is critical for our small businesses. For retail and service providers we can take Bermuda to travellers at a time when they can’t come to us."
Looking ahead, does Bermuda Tourism Authority have any big plans once we bounce back?
"I’m really proud what the team did with the Great Bermuda Takeout Day. We used our marketing chops to stimulate local food and beverage spending to support the restaurant community here. This sector is really hurting and, based on the feedback I received, this effort eased the pain. When the day for recovery comes, we want everyone that was part our tourism industry before COVID 19 to be there afterwards as well. We’re doing all we can to ensure that is the case."
This pandemic has been tough on everyone in our industry, particularly travel agents. Do you have any words of encouragement?
"The travel landscape is changing quickly and dramatically, and I know I’m part of a team and community that is up to the task of adapting. I’m convinced our tourism industry will lead in Bermuda’s comeback story. Travel agents will have a major role to play in the global tourism recovery. Travellers everywhere will have essential questions about their personal health and safety when making leisure travel decisions. In this regard, the trusted counsel of travel planners will be more important than ever."
