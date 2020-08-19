Let's Get Uncomfortable Holds Second Event to Combat Anti-Black Racism
Features & Advice August 19, 2020
Let’s Get Uncomfortable, the grassroots organization dedicated to providing safe spaces for travel professionals to have difficult conversations, is hosting another event to follow-up on its July panel discussion, Confronting Anti-Black Racism in Travel & Tourism.
Part 2 will take place Aug. 25 from 12-1:30 p.m. ET / 9-10:30 a.m. PT, and will focus on accountability and change. A panel of tourism and human resources experts will dive into how organizations and professionals in the industry can: identify racist practices as it relates to their role as employers and service providers; actively and effectively dismantle the internal systems on which these practices are based; and develop sustainable diversity and inclusive policies.
Moderated by Shalene Dudley, founder of Latitude Concierge Travels and LGU organizer, panelists will include Lauren Gay, founder of Outdoorsy Diva Blog & Outdoorsy Diva Podcast, and founding member of the Black Travel Alliance; Kier Matthews, director of sales at Classic Vacations; and Jodie Glean-Mitchell, antiracism, equity and inclusion educator, and founder of REACTCanada – Race Equity Advisory Consulting & Training.
As a pre-panel excercise and to stimulate collective work towards positive change, participants are asked to share: What is one thing you plan on doing to be anti-racist as it relates to your work in travel & tourism? Answers can be submitted anonymously via this Google Form.
The event is one of many about anti-Black racism in the industry that have taken place for travel & tourism professionals over the last number of months as all are being challenged to recognize their own biases and how intentional anti-racist policies and practices can be part of the broader changes businesses are making in light of the impacts of Covid-19.
Part 1 of Let’s Get Uncomfortable: Confronting Anti-Black Racism in Travel & Tourism addressed workplace inequities and anti-Blackness in tourism from the perspectives of both travel professionals and travellers, while touching on anti-racist action that attendees can implement within their work and organizations. In a conversation led by Dudley, panelists included Maxine Gundermann, market sales manager, Eastern Ontario at Celebrity Cruises; Margie Jordan, owner of Jordan Executive Travel Service; Tolu Aladejebi, founder of Black in Hospitality; and Matthews.
A recording of the two-hour discussion can be found here.
Once again, participants are being asked to contribute what they can financially for tickets, and silent sponsors are welcome in order to help support LGU and compensate panelists. Industry professionals are invited to get their tickets here.
For more information, please contact letsgetuncomfortableevent@gmail.com.
