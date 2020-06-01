Kirk Talks Travel With Bruce Poon Tip, G Adventures Founder
Features & Advice G Adventures Jim Byers June 01, 2020
Bruce Poon Tip is one of the most-respected people in the travel business, someone who’s known around the world for building G Adventures into a new type of travel company.
The Toronto-based Poon Tip sat down for a virtual Facebook Live chat with TravelPulse Canada Editor-in-Chief John Kirk on Monday and talked about everything from his new book to the challenges faced by travel agents in the era of the “new normal.”
He also touched on the racial troubles in the U.S,, which he says comes after three years of division and building of walls, and the importance of tourism for some of the world’s poorest countries.
Poon Tip also talked about the terrible swiftness with which COVID-19 descended on his and other travel businesses, and outlined some of his thoughts on how companies can recover.
Airline refunds and voucher policies have generated headlines around the country the past couple months, and Poon Tip also braved those waters.
This Wednesday, June 3 at noon EST, Poon Tip will be hosting an online event dedicated to inspiring agency partners about the future of travel. Among other things, he'll be unveiling some new initiatives from G Adventures.
Unlearn: Live will be hosted as a Q&A session where Bruce will freely answer questions sent in by agency partners in advance, as well as via a live Q&A function during the event. More than 300 Canadian agents have registered to-date.
You can register here.
