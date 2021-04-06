Kirk Talks Travel with BranchUp CEO Mike Drever
April 06, 2021
After a year of the travel industry being completely decimated globally, things are slowly starting to return with vaccine news and testing.
John Kirk talks with BranchUp CEO Mike Drever, about how the Free Facebook marketing and lead generation tool can help professional travel advisors.
