John Kirk Talks Travel with Canada's Leading Retail Executives
Features & Advice John Kirk April 09, 2020
John Kirk, TravelPulse Canada’s Editor in Chief spent some quality time yesterday with some of Canada’ leading executives from the retail sector of the Travel business.
Join Richard Vanderlubbe, Trip Central CEO, Flemming Friisdahl Travel Agent Next Door Founder, David Harris, North American CEO Ensemble Travel, Denise Heffron, Managing Director, Canada, Uplift, and Brian Robertson President, Canada West, Direct Travel in a candid, frank discussion on the current COVID-19 crisis and and how it is affecting the various segments of the retail space.
Hear their views on the misdirected anger from the consumer related recent changes on refunds to their predictions on what the cruise market may look like in the months to come. Please watch and we hope you enjoy.
