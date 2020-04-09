Last updated: 08:44 AM ET, Thu April 09 2020

Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett Live Today

Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica tourism minister
Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s tourism minister. (Photo by Brian Major).

We know it's an understatement to say it's challenging time in the industry, but we want you to know we're listening to your concerns.That's why we're continuing to bring the industry informative and insightful interviews with key executives who have included representatives from TICO, Sunwing, TravelBrands and Transat.

Join us today at 12:30pm, we will have Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, live on Facebook in a 1:2:1 interview with John Kirk. We'll discuss the devasting effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic and how the island will bounce back.

As always, you may send any of your questions in advance to canada@travelpulse.com.

