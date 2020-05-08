It's BINGO! Day! Here Are Today's Prizes and Details
Features & Advice May 07, 2020
Our virtual BINGO! game is happening today (Friday May 8th) at 4:00pm ET SHARP on our Facebook page that is exclusive to members of the retail travel industry, the TravelPulse Canada Trade Group.
We will be playing more than one game. If you registered to play with us, you will have your card in your email (check spam!) and and you can play along with us on Friday as we call out the numbers live on our Facebook page. If you didn't register in time, don't fret - we'll be playing again next week.
Facebook LIVE Monday, May 11: Saint Lucia's Minister of...Destination & Tourism
TravelBrands' Virtual Expo a HUGE SuccessTour Operator
Transat Cancels Flights Through June as COVID-19 Crisis ContinuesAirlines & Airports
This week, we'll be giving out the following prizes:
Prize #1 - One free air seat to Punta Cana courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
Prize #2 - One 3 night stay at Allegro Cozumel for 2 people, courtesy of Barcelo
Prize #3 -Travel bag with wallet, luggage tags and mousepad courtesy of Goway
Prize #4 -Trafalgar weekend duffle bag courtesy of Trafalgar
Prize #5 -Trafalgar weekend duffle bag courtesy of Trafalgar
To play, make sure you're a member of our TravelPulse Canada Trade Group on Facebook Please remember to join our TPC Trade Group you MUST ANSWER ALL THE QUESTIONS as this page is only for members of our retail travel industry.
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS