Last updated: 07:01 AM ET, Fri May 08 2020

It's BINGO! Day! Here Are Today's Prizes and Details

Features & Advice May 07, 2020

BINGO
BINGO!

Our virtual BINGO! game is happening today (Friday May 8th) at 4:00pm ET SHARP on our Facebook page that is exclusive to members of the retail travel industry, the TravelPulse Canada Trade Group.

We will be playing more than one game. If you registered to play with us, you will have your card in your email (check spam!) and and you can play along with us on Friday as we call out the numbers live on our Facebook page. If you didn't register in time, don't fret - we'll be playing again next week.

This week, we'll be giving out the following prizes:

Prize #1 - One free air seat to Punta Cana courtesy of Air Canada Vacations

Prize #2 - One 3 night stay at Allegro Cozumel for 2 people, courtesy of Barcelo

Prize #3 -Travel bag with wallet, luggage tags and mousepad courtesy of Goway

Prize #4 -Trafalgar weekend duffle bag courtesy of Trafalgar

Prize #5 -Trafalgar weekend duffle bag courtesy of Trafalgar

To play, make sure you're a member of our TravelPulse Canada Trade Group on Facebook Please remember to join our TPC Trade Group you MUST ANSWER ALL THE QUESTIONS as this page is only for members of our retail travel industry.

