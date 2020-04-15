#InThisTogether: You've got a Friend in TravelPulse Canada
Features & Advice John Kirk April 15, 2020
You've got a Friend in TravelPulse Canada. We realize these are very dark times for the Travel industry and wanted to do a little something to remind everyone of all the good times we've had together over the last few months. We're going to do our best, keeping you informed and up to date on the daily changes to the industry.
Our FaceBook live interviews seem to resonate with our audience. We ask you to please " Like " our Facebook page AND join our TravelPulse Canada Trade Group page, where, when the time is right, we will post sensitive material specific to the trade. Enjoy the video! Maybe you'll see yourself in there somewhere.
*Please make sure you answer ALL questions and agree to rules on the Trade Group page, otherwise we will have to decline access
