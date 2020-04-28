Last updated: 06:56 AM ET, Tue April 28 2020

FB Live Today at 1pm: Bahamas' Minister of Tourism Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar

Features & Advice Bahamas Ministry of Tourism April 27, 2020

Dionisio D'Aguilar, Bahamas’ minister of tourism and aviation
Join us Tuesday, April 28 our Facebook page at 1:00pm for our live interview with the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, M.P., Minister of Tourism and Aviation.

The Bahamas is just one of several islands trying to survive the devastating effects of the COVID-19 crisis as tourism has come to a complete stand still.

We will touch on how the country is coping, update on how the virus is progressing, and what a emergence strategy may look like for the country.

Watch as John Kirk Talks Travel at 1:00 pm LIVE!

