Last updated: 07:14 AM ET, Tue December 15 2020

FB Live TODAY at 12:30pm Alan Frew of Glass Tiger Talks Travel

Features & Advice December 15, 2020

Kirk Talks Travel
Glass Tiger's Alan Frew

You maybe asking yourself, what does Alan Frew of iconic Canadian rock band Glass Tiger have to do with Travel? Well... lots. In all likelihood, those in the music industry spend more time traveling than actually performing.

Join us today on our Facebook page at 12:30pm ET as John Kirk talks travel with Frew. We'll discuss what the impact COVID-19 has had on his industry and how similar those impacts are to the what Travel business is experiencing.

