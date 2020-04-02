Facebook Live TODAY with TICO President Richard Smart
Features & Advice April 02, 2020
All this week, TravelPulse Canada's been bringing you one on one interviews with the industry's top executives and today, we will be speaking with Richard Smart, President of TICO.
The Ontario government has brought in new rules regarding vouchers and credits in light of the worldwide COVID-19 crisis. Changes made to the general regulation under the Travel Industry Act, 2002, have been amended to reduce burden on travel agents and wholesalers (registrants) and help certain consumers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sunwing Sides With Agents on Chargeback ControversyTravel Agent
Antigua and Barbuda Share "Messages in the Sand"Destination & Tourism
We're going to talk with Smart about those changes and what agents need to know during this unprecedented crisis.
Tune in at 12:00pm ET today on our Facebook page to watch and send us your questions in advance to canada@travelpulse.com.
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS