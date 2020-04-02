Last updated: 07:12 AM ET, Thu April 02 2020

Facebook Live TODAY with TICO President Richard Smart

Features & Advice April 02, 2020

TICO
Richard Smart, President, TICO

All this week, TravelPulse Canada's been bringing you one on one interviews with the industry's top executives and today, we will be speaking with Richard Smart, President of TICO.

The Ontario government has brought in new rules regarding vouchers and credits in light of the worldwide COVID-19 crisis. Changes made to the general regulation under the Travel Industry Act, 2002, have been amended to reduce burden on travel agents and wholesalers (registrants) and help certain consumers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Air Canada Vacations

Free CareFlex Travel Protection through Air Canada Vacations...

Tour Operator
Frank DeMarinis

TravelBrands Chief Hails TICO Changes and Praises Agent Partners

Travel Agent
Woman working from home

Sunwing Sides With Agents on Chargeback Controversy

Travel Agent
Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda Share "Messages in the Sand"

Destination & Tourism

We're going to talk with Smart about those changes and what agents need to know during this unprecedented crisis.

Tune in at 12:00pm ET today on our Facebook page to watch and send us your questions in advance to canada@travelpulse.com.

For more Features & Advice News

ACTA

ACTA Sees Missed Opportunity To Reform Compensation Fund in...

ACTA Applauds Supplier Actions re COVID-19

ACTA Reminds Agents of Best Practices During the COVID-19 Emergency

CATO Presents Case For Changes to TICO Compensation Fund

ACTA Angry Lobbying Efforts Have Been Ignored

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS