Facebook Live Today: Barbados' Minister of Tourism Kerrie Symmonds
Barbados is just one of several Caribbean Islands trying to survive the devastating effects of the COVID-19 crisis as tourism has come to a complete stand still.
Join us today on our Facebook page at 1:00pm for our live interview with the Hon. Kerrie Symmonds, Minister of Tourism for the Island of Barbados.
We will touch on how the people of Barbados are copping, a status update on how the virus is progressing, and what a emergence strategy may look like for the country.
Watch as John Kirk Talks Travel at 1:00 pm LIVE!
