Last updated: 08:56 AM ET, Mon April 20 2020

Facebook Live Today: Barbados' Minister of Tourism Kerrie Symmonds

Features & Advice Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. John Kirk April 20, 2020

Barbados
John Kirk and the Hon. Kerrie Symmonds, Minister of Tourism for the Island of Barbados

Barbados is just one of several Caribbean Islands trying to survive the devastating effects of the COVID-19 crisis as tourism has come to a complete stand still.

Join us today on our Facebook page at 1:00pm for our live interview with the Hon. Kerrie Symmonds, Minister of Tourism for the Island of Barbados.

We will touch on how the people of Barbados are copping, a status update on how the virus is progressing, and what a emergence strategy may look like for the country.

Watch as John Kirk Talks Travel at 1:00 pm LIVE!

For more information on Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Barbados

For more Features & Advice News

More by John Kirk

John Kirk President, Editor in Chief, TravelPulse Canada
