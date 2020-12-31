COVID Announcement For Canada Raises More Questions
Wednesday’s announcement by our federal government to implement mandatory COVID testing for travel to Canada was met with criticism from the industry at large.
Canada suspended flights from the UK just before Christmas due to the emergence of a new variant found throughout the UK. Many sun destinations already require a negative COVID test either prior to entry or upon arrival. Adding Canada to the global list of countries requiring a negative test to enter should be a potential first step in reopening borders.
While it’s obvious changes had to be made regarding how arriving visitors to Canada are being processed as it relates to COVID, it appears the federal announcement may have been prompted by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, who called upon the Trudeau government on Tuesday to dramatically increase efforts on screening Quebec tourists returning home from Mexico, along with other sun destinations.
“If we don’t get a response (from the federal government), we will take the necessary measures,” Dube said.
There are many questions which remain unanswered given the recent announcement. The key issue being, do these new rules apply to Canadians who are able fulfill the necessary requirements to travel to their destination including COVID testing? If it doesn’t, where do they get a test in destinations to travel back home? Will Canada deny access to Canadians who attempt to return to their “ Home and Native Land “ because they don’t have a test result?
What happens to Canadians who unfortunately contract the virus while abroad? Are they then going to be denied entry into their own country?
What happens to those Canadians who are currently abroad on vacation or otherwise?
What type of COVID testing will be required? What will be acceptable proof of a negative test?
There are many unknowns, and we are in contact with various government officials trying to decipher what all of this means.
What we do know is some Canadian tour operators have started discussions with several COVID test providers in multiple destinations. This is in being done in case there's a further announcement specifying that ALL arriving passengers, including Canadians and Canadian residents, require a negative test within 72 hours prior to arrival.
Once we have further information that provides some clarity, you'll be the first to know.
