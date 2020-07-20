Canada's Travel Guy Jim Byers Releases New E-Book on Ontario Travel
Features & Advice Marsha Mowers July 20, 2020
With Canadian travel options a little bit limited Jim Byers, the senior editorial director here at TravelPulse Canada, has published a book that looks at wonderful places to explore in Ontario. Called "Ontario Escapes: 19 Great Places to Visit Right Now," the book focuses on natural, quiet places to explore across the province as Ontario recovers from COVID-19.
Jim has focused the book on places in the province he's visited as a travel writer over the past few years and stuck to mostly quiet, nature spots with great hiking, kayaking, waterfalls and other outdoor activities with some food places and attractions, such as the Buxton Settlement, a vital part of Ontario's Black history. You'll find colourful, engaging locals in towns like MIllbrook, Rossport, Baysville, and Erieau, as well as a winery called The Frisky Beaver and a garden near Peterborough that's filled with hand-carved Zimbabwean stone art.
Jim also has stories from a good deal of this vast province, including Grand Bend, Gananoque, Thunder Bay, Killlarney, Toronto, Prince Edward County, Port Dover, Peterborough and the Kawarthas, Grey County, Niagara Falls, Muskoka, Ottawa and more.
The book is available from Apple Books for just $4.99.
For more information on Canada, Ontario
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS