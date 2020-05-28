Bruce Poon Tip Live on Facebook Monday, June 1
May 28, 2020
Entrepreneur, leader and philanthropist Bruce Poon Tip, the founder of G Adventures, will be TravelPulse Canada's next Facebook live guest on Monday, June 1 at 12:30pm ET.
G Adventures is the world's largest small group adventure travel company and we will speak with him about the effect COVID pandemic has had on the company and its employees as well as talk emergence plans.
Mark your calendars and tune in live to our TravelPulse Canada Facebook page Monday, June 1 at 12:30pm ET. If you have a question you'd like to pass along to Bruce, please leave a comment on our post here and we'll do our best to get it answered during the interview.
