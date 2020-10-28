Bruce Poon Tip Keynote Speaker at ACTA's Virtual Summit
Features & Advice October 28, 2020
ACTA is pleased to announce that noted global leader in social entrepreneurship, immersive travel and innovation, Bruce Poon Tip of G Adventures will be the keynote speaker at the organization's 2020 Virtual Travel Industry Leadership Summit, slated for November 12-13.
Poon Tip will draw on his extensive experience to share with the industry how, despite all the hardship we have endured, the situation presents an opportunity for all of us as businesses and as individuals to help improve the world.
Best known as the founder of G Adventures, the world's largest small group adventure travel company and pioneer of community tourism, PoonTip’s first book, Looptail: How One Company Changed the World by Reinventing Business became a New York Times Best Seller. In 2018, Poon Tip was honoured as one of Canada’s Most Admired CEOs in the category of social entrepreneurship and in 2019 he made his top 10 debut on Glassdoor’s Top CEOs in Canada list. In 2020, he was honoured as one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business and released an Instabook titled Unlearn: The Year the Earth Stood Still which addresses how we have all been given the opportunity to reshape travel on the other side of this pandemic.
Also on the agenda for opening day, ACTA VP of Advocacy Heather Craig-Peddie will host a panel discussion with travel agency leaders and suppliers to explore the future of the Canadian travel industry and examine how the relationship between travel agencies and travel suppliers needs to evolve.
You can learn more about this event and register today for free at actaleadershipsummit.ca
