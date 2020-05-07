BINGO! Prizes for Friday's Game Announced
Features & Advice May 07, 2020
Our virtual BINGO! game is happening tomorrow (Friday May 8th) at 4:00pm ET SHARP on our Facebook page that is exclusive to members of the retail travel industry, the TravelPulse Canada Trade Group.
We will be playing more than one game. To get your card, you must register here and then you can play along with us on Friday as we broadcast the number live on our Facebook page.
Transat Cancels Flights Through June as COVID-19 Crisis ContinuesAirlines & Airports
Sunwing Extends Suspension: WestJet Talks About FutureAirlines & Airports
This week, we'll be giving out the following prizes:
Prize #1 - One free air seat to Punta Cana courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
Prize #2 - One 3 night stay at Allegro Cozumel for 2 people, courtesy of Barcelo
Prize #3 - Travel bag with wallet, luggage tags and mousepad courtesy of Goway
Prize #4 - Trafalgar weekend duffle bag courtesy of Trafalgar
Prize #5 - Trafalgar weekend duffle bag courtesy of Trafalgar
Registration will close today (Thursday) at 4:00pm ET.
To play, make sure you're a member of our TravelPulse Canada Trade Group on Facebook Please remember to join our TPC Trade Group you MUST ANSWER ALL THE QUESTIONS as this page is only for members of our retail travel industry.
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS