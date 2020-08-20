Air Canada Signs on as Presenting Sponsor of Travel and Leisure Show
Air Canada has joined Canada’s first ever virtual Travel and Leisure Show as Presenting Sponsor, a move which recognizes the importance of connecting with audiences in an impactful way during the current crisis.
Participation in a virtual show is critical at this stage in the travel industry as traditional product launches and gatherings have been halted due to restrictions.
"COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on our industry so as we shift into recovery mode it is more important than ever that we come together to prepare for the future of travel. The Travel and Leisure Show is an ideal forum for such discussions and we are proud to be the presenting sponsor. We know people are eager to travel again and the show brings together both trade and consumers to explore a safe way forward," said Lisa Pierce, Managing Director, Canada and U.S. Sales at Air Canada.
The Globe and Mail, Canada’s national newspaper, is the Presenting Media Sponsor, and the show is produced by Toronto-based Granite Productions.
“We are so very pleased to have Air Canada join as a presenting sponsor for the upcoming Travel and Leisure Show on Sept 10, and 12t,” said Mike Price, Granite Productions. “We consider this a milestone event for Canadian travellers and for those in our industry. It is a critical component to the resurrection of our industry coming out of the COVID crisis. Having partnerships with Destination Canada and now Air Canada, is proof they believe in the importance and the value of this initiative.”
Attendance is free for consumers and gives them an opportunity to explore destinations from the comfort of their home via their desktop, mobile device or tablet. Similar to a traditional travel show, exhibitors will be grouped into pavilions and regions such as Canada, USA, South America, Cruise, Adventure, Europe or Caribbean/Mexico. Multiple travel service providers will be participating in the on-line event, which will feature special offers and incentives for consumers to take advantage of.
The virtual platform is part of the offerings from TravelPulse Canada, and has been widely welcomed as an efficient and informative way to connect travel professionals across the country.
Those wishing to attend the event on September 10th (trade) and Sept 12th (consumer) are encouraged to pre-register for their free tickets by visiting www.travelandleisureshow.ca. Sponsorship and exhibitor information can be found on-line by clicking here for pricing and rates.
