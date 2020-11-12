ACTA Virtual Summit Kicks Off

Last updated: 05:29 PM ET, Thu November 12 2020

Day two of the ACTA Virtual Summit is Friday, November 13.

The ACTA Virtual Summit kicked off Thursday to big success with a special keynote address by Bruce Poon Tip, Founder of G Adventures as attendees gear up for Day two tomorrow.

“We were very pleased with the first day of the Summit,” said Wendy Paradis, ACTA President. “The engagement was incredibly strong from participants and the trade show was great. The suppliers did a great job with their booths and videos and we look forward to another jam-packed day tomorrow.”

In his speech, Poon Tip explained how to thrive in the industry despite these challenging times and how to use innovation to help improve the world. One of the most-respected people in the travel business, he's known around the world for building G Adventures into a new type of travel company.

Poon Tip's speech was followed by a fireside chat with Frances McRae, Assistant Deputy Minister, Small Business and Marketplace Services at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and Heather Craig-Peddie, VP of Advocacy and Member Relations at ACTA.

The virtual summit was presented by Premiere Event Sponsor Air Canada and Major Event Sponsor, Manulife.

A full rundown of tomorrow's events is available here.

