ACTA Sees Missed Opportunity To Reform Compensation Fund in TICO Announcement
Features & Advice Marsha Mowers April 01, 2020
ACTA welcomed the news released yesterday by the Ontario government that it was bringing in much needed amendments to the Travel Industry Act and has heeded the years of lobbying and recommendations of ACTA and the industry by reducing the burden on registrants.
“ACTA has long awaited proposed amendments to the Ontario Travel Industry Act and we are very pleased to see many of the recommendations we advocated for,” said Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA. “These changes will bring much needed relief to our travel agency members, including the removal of Audited Financial Statements and Review Engagement requirements for smaller registrants (under $2M) during this critical time.”
ACTA also applauds the exemption under Section 46 which allows registrants to only provide a travel voucher or credit instead of a refund and expanding the coverage under the Travel Industry Compensation Fund for consumer claims involving vouchers and in the event of a registrant failure, to consider claims by consumers holding future travel vouchers to be eligible for claims on the Fund.
But glaringly missing from the amendments were any change to the funding model for the Consumer Compensation Fund which the organization has been actively fighting for.
“ACTA remains very concerned with the funding model of the Travel Industry Consumer Compensation Fund,” said Paradis. “The COVID19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of the significantly inadequate Fund, and as such, ACTA will continue to lobby for recommended changes for the benefit of Ontario Travel Agencies, and the consumers they represent.”
On March 30, 2020, the Ontario Government advised ACTA that the general regulation under the Travel Industry Act, 2002 (TIA) has been amended to reduce the burden on travel agents and wholesalers (registrants).
In their advisory, the Ontario Government stated that they recognize the extraordinary nature of the current situation of the COVID19 outbreak and relief is being provided for travel agents and wholesalers during this financially difficult time.
