ACTA President Wendy Paradis On TravelPulse Canada's FB Live Tuesday, April 7
Features & Advice April 06, 2020
We know it's an understatement to say it's challenging time in the industry, but we want you to know we're listening to your concerns.
That's why we're continuing to bring the industry informative and insightful interviews with key executives who have included representatives from TICO, Sunwing, TravelBrands and Transat.
Etihad to Test Technology For At-Risk TravellersAirlines & Airports
Looking Ahead: Debbie Johnson, Arizona Office of TourismFeatures & Advice
Tune into our public Facebook page Tuesday, April 7th at 12:30pm ET as we go 1 to 1 with ACTA President Wendy Paradis to discuss the groups ongoing efforts with the Canadian government plus more....much more.
In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak ACTA has also updated their website to include key information related to COVID-19 and how it is affecting Travel and Tourism in Canada and around the world .
Please also ensure you " Like " TravelPulse Canada on Facebook and join our new private group strictly for members of the trade, TravelPulse Canada Trade Group.
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS