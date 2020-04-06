Last updated: 04:22 PM ET, Mon April 06 2020

ACTA President Wendy Paradis On TravelPulse Canada's FB Live Tuesday, April 7

Features & Advice April 06, 2020

ACTA Wendy Paradis
ACTA Wendy Paradis

We know it's an understatement to say it's challenging time in the industry, but we want you to know we're listening to your concerns.

That's why we're continuing to bring the industry informative and insightful interviews with key executives who have included representatives from TICO, Sunwing, TravelBrands and Transat.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Air Canada Vacations

Updated Info From ACV on Chargebacks, Commission Payouts and...

Tour Operator
Etihad and Elenium Automation Airport Screener

Etihad to Test Technology For At-Risk Travellers

Airlines & Airports
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Bahamas Cruise Line To Resume Mother's Day Weekend

Cruise
Arizona Office of Tourism

Looking Ahead: Debbie Johnson, Arizona Office of Tourism

Features & Advice

Tune into our public Facebook page Tuesday, April 7th at 12:30pm ET as we go 1 to 1 with ACTA President Wendy Paradis to discuss the groups ongoing efforts with the Canadian government plus more....much more.

In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak ACTA has also updated their website to include key information related to COVID-19 and how it is affecting Travel and Tourism in Canada and around the world .

Please also ensure you " Like " TravelPulse Canada on Facebook and join our new private group strictly for members of the trade, TravelPulse Canada Trade Group.

For more Features & Advice News

Arizona Office of Tourism

Looking Ahead: Debbie Johnson, Arizona Office of Tourism

Facebook Live TODAY with TICO President Richard Smart

ACTA Sees Missed Opportunity To Reform Compensation Fund in TICO Announcement

ACTA Applauds Supplier Actions re COVID-19

ACTA Reminds Agents of Best Practices During the COVID-19 Emergency

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS