Last updated: 07:54 AM ET, Tue April 07 2020

ACTA President Wendy Paradis On TravelPulse Canada's FB Live Today at 12:30pm ET

Features & Advice April 06, 2020

ACTA Wendy Paradis
We know it's an understatement to say it's challenging time in the industry, but we want you to know we're listening to your concerns.

That's why we're continuing to bring the industry informative and insightful interviews with key executives who have included representatives from TICO, Sunwing, TravelBrands and Transat.

Tune into our public Facebook page Tuesday, April 7th at 12:30pm ET as we go 1 to 1 with ACTA President Wendy Paradis to discuss the groups ongoing efforts with the Canadian government plus more....much more.

In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak ACTA has also updated their website to include key information related to COVID-19 and how it is affecting Travel and Tourism in Canada and around the world .

Please also ensure you " Like " TravelPulse Canada on Facebook and join our new private group strictly for members of the trade, TravelPulse Canada Trade Group.

