ACTA Asks all Agency Owners/Managers to Complete Important Survey
Features & Advice May 12, 2020
After extensive lobbying by ACTA, along with a number of other industry associations ACTA is collaborating with, the Prime Minister announced on Friday, May 8th that the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) measure will be extended past its original end date of June 6, 2020.
The legislation allows for the government to extend the program to September 30, 2020, but as pointed out in ACTA’s “ask” to government, the travel industry will experience a much longer lag in recovery and as such, will require the wage subsidy to be extended to the end of 2020. More details on the extension will be announced this week.
Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA)
The CECRA is expected to open this week, however to date, no changes to the program have been announced. In daily calls with the federal government, this issue ranks of critical concern.
ACTA, along with a number of other associations, has identified many cases where landlords are simply not interested in participating in the program, even with provincial eviction bans in place. The recommendation to the federal government is to make the program available directly to the tenant, rather than rely on the willingness of the landlord.
ACTA will continue to lobby government on this point, as well as the fact that the travel industry will lag behind other industries in recovery and an extension of the program will be required
On Thursday, May 7, a brief survey was sent to Travel Agency Owners/Managers on what federal government financial relief programs they have applied for and whether they were approved. The deadline to complete the survey is Wednesday May 13th at 8:00 PM EST. Please help ACTA in its advocacy efforts by completing this survey on an urgent basis. ACTA need this information to persuade the government that more help is needed. You will find the Travel Agency Owner/Manager survey here.
In addition to daily calls with the federal government, ACTA has had calls with senior officials from the Ministries of Transport and Small Business, and MPs working on special Committees connected to the Transport and Tourism departments.
Telling the travel industry story to key politicians and political advisors is essential to ensuring that Travel Agencies and Travel Agents are not overlooked, especially as airlines and tourism stakeholders are also seeking sector specific aid.
During these calls, ACTA has pointed out that some Members have not been successful in accessing the current government financial aid programs. This is of interest to the government, however, they have asked ACTA for data. ACTA needs Travel Agency information to understand any shortfalls in the current government aid programs – thus the request to complete this survey urgently.
