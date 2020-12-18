Last updated: 07:26 AM ET, Fri December 18 2020

A Special Holiday Edition of BINGO! Next Week

Features & Advice Marsha Mowers December 18, 2020

BINGO
BINGO!

We figured everyone could use a little extra cheer as we head into the holidays, so mark your calendars - TravelPulse Canada is bringing our beloved BINGO! game back on Wednesday, December 23rd at 3:30pm ET.

By now you know the rules ... you must be a member of our TravelPulse Canada Trade Group, a private Facebook group open only to travel industry professionals. Please ensure you answer ALL of the questions or else you will be denied access. We do this to ensure that members are legit in the industry (and also to keep out trolls). The page is where you watch as we call out the numbers and you play along.

We're sure John Kirk will bring his best Santa accent and we are currently lining up prizes which so far, are amazing.

We'll announce the link to register and the prizes next week.

