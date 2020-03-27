You Can Explore NYC Virtually Now!
March 26, 2020
New York City has jumped onboard the virtual reality train and is bringing the city to you! NYC & Company announced yesterday that it has rounded up some amazing virtual New York City experiences so that consumers can continue to explore their spectacular city from the comforts of their own home. Hang out at a museum, browse artwork at some of the best galleries, stop in at a comedy club or watch a theatre show, just like the city that never sleeps, you will probably never again as well.
All jokes aside though, it’s so great to see that despite widespread closures and cancellations related to Covid-19 in New York City, there are still plenty of ways to explore the five boroughs while socially distancing. Here are just a few we are looking forward to tuning into!
Broadway
Cabaret, Once Upon A Mattress and Anything Goes (featuring Ethel Merman and Frank Sinatra in 1954) - Watch these Broadway classics for free on YouTube.
Broadway Dreams Live Lessons -The Broadway Dreams Foundation is hosting free daily lessons for aspiring student actors, singers and dancers with some accomplished Broadway-caliber talent.
Broadway HD - high-definition versions of classic and more recent Broadway plays and musicals. (Note: this is a paid service.)
Stars in the House - a daily live YouTube channel raising money for the Actors Fund emergency relief for those unemployed in the theater community.
Comedy
Caveat is live streaming shows.
The Magnet Theater is streaming some shows.
Stand Up NY is also streaming shows.
Family-Friendly Activities
Amazing Max himself will offer online magic lessons for kids. (Note: this is a paid service.)
Learn about cherry blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.
The Children’s Museum of Art has some how-to art projects online.
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum - Find out what it’s like inside.
New Victory Theater is bringing an arts class right into your home.
Film
The 10th annual Queens Film Festival will screen 220 independent films from 32 nations on discovered.tv from March 19 to 29.
Tribeca Film Festival - Watch a selection of short films from alumni.
Galleries
View Aperture’s special online exhibits on women photographers, and purchase prints and books from their online shop.
Visit the online viewing rooms of David Zwirner, with works by the likes of Jeff Koons, Marlene etc.
Lévy Gory offers online viewing rooms of works from Art Basel Hong Kong. (Note: email sign-up required.)
Museums and Cultural Institutions
Frick Collection virtual tours - enjoy art history and video lectures online
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum - Check out a 360-degree view of the museum or read art books from its digital archive.
The Jewish Museum - enjoy mobile tours of their collection, featuring the voices of Kehinde Wiley, Isaac Mizrahi and others.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has immersive 360-degree videos of Museum's most beloved locations, including The Met Cloisters, The Met Breuer and the Fifth Avenue museum’s Temple of Dendur and arms and armor galleries.
The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) operates a lively and informative YouTube channel with all sorts of videos about art and artists, including a piece on its Dorothea Lange photography.
Whitney Museum of American Art - Check out video highlights on the Watch and Listen page, which includes content from their critically acclaimed Vida Americana exhibit.
Performances
Chamber Music Society will release concerts from its 50-year archive every day at 12:30pm for the next 8 weeks.
The Jazz at Lincoln Center blog and Youtube channel are two great resources for music.
Live from the Archives - Joe’s Pub at the Public hosts is streaming past performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm.
The Metropolitan Opera is streaming one opera a day, starting at 7pm.
New York Live Arts archive - stream avant-garde dance performances for free; three shows will be featured each week.
Virtual Nowadays -a nightly stream of DJ sets and music discussions beginning at 8pm.
Tours
Take a virtual stroll through Central Park—or many other parks in the five boroughs.
The Empire State Building - audio tour available (in nine languages), with corresponding visuals.
New York Landmarks Conservancy video tour - peruse both lesser-known landmarks and beloved historic sites.
Turnstile Tours - daily virtual versions of their citywide tours, including Brooklyn Army Terminal and Prospect Park. (Note: some sessions charge a small fee.)
To see the full list of New York City’s virtual offerings, please click HERE.
