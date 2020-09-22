Work For a Year in Barbados: Lineups Are Out The Door
Destination & Tourism September 22, 2020
Folks are lining up to spend a year working in Barbados.
The island nation on July 18 launched a program called the Barbados Welcome Stamp, which allows approved visitors to work remotely on the island for a year. After all, if you’re going to work from your living room, why not enjoy a view of the beach in the winter instead of passing snowblowers?
The new Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Lisa Cummins, told participants on a Tuesday Zoom chat that they’ve already processed $1 million worth of applications and had eight million hits on their various social media posts about the program.
Tourism officials have said most of the applications have come from their three biggest markets for tourism: the UK, Canada and the United States.
Cummins said individuals and families are interested, and that some companies are even asking about sending their employees to the island for a year. Students and high-tech workers also are actively checking out the program.
Cummins said more hotels are opening every week in Barbados, and that she expects all resorts and hotels to be open by December.
Flights are taking place regularly on British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and other airlines, she said. A spokesman for Air Canada told TravelPulse Canada that they’re flying twice a week from Toronto this month and moving to three a week in October.
Barbados is working hard to adapt to changing times and adjusting to how technology has changed business dealings, the minister said.
“In the same way that retail has done it, tourism has to do it. How do we sell our product, our services in this disruptive environment? How do we leverage technology, how do we use innovation, how do we bring new entrepreneurs who are having start-ups and spin-off companies that are completely innovative?
"How do we use the tourism sector as an anchor for this kind of virtual activity? You’ll see more of that in the coming months.”
COVID INFORMATION
The following information was taken from the Barbados Tourism website:
Persons travelling to Barbados from High and Medium-Risk countries are strongly advised to take a COVID-19 PCR test from an accredited or certified facility/laboratory within 72 hours prior to arrival. Persons travelling from Low-Risk countries will be allowed to present results of tests taken up to 5 days prior to arrival. Persons travelling from countries within the Very Low-Risk category, who have not travelled to or transited through any country designated as High, Medium or Low-Risk within 21 days prior to travel to Barbados, are not required to take a COVID-19 PCR test prior to or on arrival.
HIGH-RISK COUNTRIES
Persons travelling from High-Risk countries or who have visited or transited through a High-Risk country in the past 21 days will be tested at the airport free of charge. These travellers will be required to remain at the airport until the results are available.
MODERATE-RISK COUNTRIES
Persons travelling from Medium-Risk countries can be tested at the airport free of charge or at approved satellite sites/hotels for a fee of USD $150 plus the cost of the hotel stay. Persons tested at the airport can either await their results at the airport or at a designated holding hotel or approved villa at their own expense. All persons must remain in their approved chosen accommodation until they receive their results. Test results would generally be available within 24 hours.
LOW-RISK COUNTRIES
Persons travelling from Low-Risk countries will be tested at the airport free of charge or at approved satellite sites/hotels for a fee of USD $150 plus the cost of the hotel stay. Persons tested at the airport can either await their results at the airport or a designated holding hotel or approved villa at their own expense. All persons must remain in their chosen accommodation until they receive their results. Test results would generally be available within 24 hours.
