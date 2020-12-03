Will Canadian Snowbirds Stay In Their Nests This Winter?
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers December 03, 2020
Whether Canadians will head south this winter depends on who you ask.
A study released on Thursday by Abacus Data, a company based in Ottawa, found that Canadian visits to sunny destinations in the south could drop by 85% this winter.
Their survey of 1,500 Canadians, conducted in mid-to-late November, found that 20% of Canadians usually go south for part of the winter. But only 3% of survey respondents said they intend to go this winter.
That’s a drop from 7.5 million to 1.1 million, which would have a huge impact on countries like Jamaica, Mexico and Cuba, as well as on U.S. states such as Florida.
It’s not only a bad signal for hotels and hotel workers in sun destinations, but for Canadian airlines that would normally fly full planes day in and day out over the winter.
“The pandemic will prevent millions of Canadians from travelling south this winter, which will have a huge impact on those destinations and on any Canadian companies who get them there and serve them,” David Coletto of Abacus Data said in a note to TravelPulse Canada.
Discouraging words, but not everyone is convinced Canadians will stay huddled at home in front of the fire this winter.
Jill Wykes, editor of SnowbirdAdvisor.ca, says they did a study of regular Canadian travellers and found that 30% of them have already flown south or intend do. Forty four per cent said they were staying home, and the rest were unsure.
“Having said that, my personal opinion is that the landscape both here and in the U.S. is changing quickly when it comes to COVID and this influences people’s decisions. Deciding to go as a snowbird is not the same as for a tourist on a one-week vacation. Many snowbirds feel they can isolate and protect themselves just as well at their winter homes as they can here in Canada.”
Of course, weather also could be a factor.
“From my background in the travel industry working for tour operators and retail, we found that the weather was always a factor in people’s decisions….when you add in the pandemic, of course things are even more difficult to predict but a few weeks of snowstorms and freezing temperatures might see a lot more people going for their one and two week vacations” in January, February and March, she said.
Toss in good prices on offer and free travel insurance being offered by several companies and it may be hard to predict.
“We will see once we get into January whether people decide to travel for a week or two, especially younger people who feel less vulnerable than older people like snowbirds. Also, if the quarantine requirements are reduced or eliminated, that will also make a difference for shorter vacations.”
