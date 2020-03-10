Vujaday Music Festival Returns to Barbados For Its Third Run This April
From the creators of two of Toronto’s best EDM festivals, Digital Dreams and Electric Island, comes the third run of Barbados’s Vujaday Music Festival. This April 1st through the 5th, electronic music lovers are invited to experience the island of Barbados like never before with performances from international EDM artists like Diplo and Eli & Fur that aim to ignite your sense of adventure and get you dancing well into the night.
The 5-day, 18+ destination music festival takes place in a variety of locations aimed to highlight the island's lush landscapes, flawless palm-covered beaches, and azure waters. Festival guests will not only get a chance to dance under the golden Caribbean sun to their favorite internationally renowned DJs, but they will also have a chance to explore all the 21-mile long island has to offer. Festival events will take place each day in a different location around the island ensuring attendees will get to experience the island's wonderful culture in addition to enjoying a unique festival experience.
During each day of the festival, there will be a variety of vendors stationed at the event selling food to festival guests. Cash, credit cards, and debit cards will be accepted and a government form of ID (such as a passport or driver's license) will be needed along with your festival ticket to pick up your festival wristband prior to entry. Attire for the festival is casual - flip flops, beachwear, cool cotton shirts, and shorts are all acceptable forms of dress - however it is important to note that it is illegal to wear camouflage of any kind in Barbados, so definitely leave that at home.
Accommodations on the island are in high demand during this time of year, however, Vujaday Music Festival ticket holders will have access to exclusive rates at a selection of hotel partners during the week of the festival. One such partner is the Sugar Cane Club Hotel and Spa located on Barbados’ west coast. This intimate and tranquil adult-only spa hotel combines Mediterranean architecture with Barbados’ lush tropical beauty. Guests of the hotel are welcome to enjoy the hotel's 2 restaurants and bars, full-service spa, state of the art fitness facility, squash courts, mountain bikes, free wifi, 2 pools, and shuttle service to the beach. In addition to special rates offered on the Vujaday Music Festival website for Sugar Cane Club Hotel and Spa, the hotel is also running the following promo: Book by March 15th and travel by April 15th to receive 25% off or book by April 15th and travel between April 16th andOctober 31st to receive 30% off.
In addition to the Vujaday Music Festival, there are also many other great activities guests can experience while in Barbados including a visit to St. Lawrence Gap, a small street on the South Coast of Barbados where visitors can wander in and out of small boutiques, dine at family-owned restaurants, and dance the night away at local bars and nightclubs. Further, a visit to Barbados wouldn’t be complete without a tour of the Mount Gay Rum Distillery, available Mondays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Fitness junkies will also be happy to hear that Flow Yoga Barbados has partnered with Vujaday Music Festival again this year to offer daily yoga sessions on the Hastings Boardwalk. Festival guests will receive a 20% discount when they present their festival wristband. Evolvefly is also offering an all-encompassing wellness festival tour package in collaboration with the Vujaday Music Festival which includes meals, accommodations, transpiration, daily mediation/wellness activities, island excursions, and so much more. For more information on the Evolvefly Wellness package click here.
