Visit Britain Hosts Virtual "MeetGB" Event

Some of the world’s top destinations were on full display during Wednesday’s Visit Britain’s MeetGB Virtual event.
With partners from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the city of London on hand, Visit Britain yesterday conducted its first virtual travel show on the event platform available from TravelPulse Canada. That platform was used recently with TravelBrands to present a wildly successful virtual travel show with hundreds of agents and suppliers taking place.
MeetGB Virtual, in partnership with MeetEngland, VisitScotland Business Events, Meet in Wales, Tourism Northern Ireland and London Convention Bureau, brought together international buyers from around the world to connect online and discover the attractions and diverse business event opportunities from across the UK.
Virtual MeetGB was “an opportunity to demonstrate the innovation and creativity of the business events sector in the UK," said Visit Britain Executive Vice President, The Americas, Gavin Landry. "During this difficult time, connecting with each other is more important than ever before. By bringing together North American buyers with UK suppliers, we can work through the challenge of Covid-19 and look forward to the future when the best international business events will again be held in the UK."
“We are resilient and we will rebound,” Landry said.
Landry said Visit Britain is well on its way to creating a domestic marketing campaign, and that an international program won’t be far behind as Visit Britain works to lure Canadians and other visitors.
“We are on the road to recovery,” said Kerrin McPhie, head of business events at VisitBritain.
McPhie said Britain offers travellers amazing destinations and things to do, such as taking a “Magical Mystery Tour” bus ride to learn about the Beatles in Liverpool, having tea at Downton Abbey, visiting Shakespeare’s birthplace, and even lunching on fish and chips on the beach at Brighton.
McPhie noted that the Commonwealth Games are slated for Birmingham in 2022, and that England is home to 1,300 museums, 19 UNESCO heritage sites and 150 Michelin-starred restaurants.
Neil Brownlee, Head of Business Events for Visit Scotland, said Scotland is working with airlines to restore service to North America and other parts of the world. He also said hotels have new health and safety protocols in place for visitors to his country, which he said is renowned for its hospitality and its “great, open spaces and landscapes.”
“Visiting Scotland is just the thing for you and your clients,” he said.
Tracy Halliwell of the London Convention Bureau said London has been a global meetings destination since Roman times,and offers visitors amazing culture and history, as well as “unique spaces and places.”
Heledd Williams, Head of Business Events at Visit Wales, called Wales “the real deal.”
It’s a country of “adventures and castles, unique history, and is full of scenic beauty.” She also said it’s one of the most pristine parts of Britain, with three national parks, three UNESCO world heritage sites, more than 200 golf courses and more than 600 castles, not to mention a “majestic” 1,400 kilometer walking path that circles the entire country.
Eimear Callaghan, Business Solution Manager at Tourism Northern Ireland, said visitors to her country can learn about the history of the Titanic and enjoy amazing scenes featured in the wildly popular Game of Thrones TV series. A new, state-of-the-art studio experience for Game of Thrones is coming next year, she said.
Northern Ireland also is knowns for incredible golf, the magical Giant’s Causeway and for the thriving city of Belfast, a handsome and intriguing destination for Canadians and other visitors.
