Visit Britain And Three Countries Join WTTC Safe Travels Program
Jim Byers February 28, 2021
Less than a year after it began, the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travels stamp has now been awarded to 250 destinations around the world, including Great Britain.
The stamp, which made its debut in May 2020 in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, was developed by the WTTC to help restore confidence in travellers and rescue the global tourism and travel sectors. The program ensures that travellers around the world can find destinations that have adopted health and hygiene global standardized protocols.
Visit Britain, which has its own “Good to Go” program to promote places that demonstrate best health and safety practices, has now been awarded the Safe Travels stamp. Belize, Malawi and Honduras also have joined the Safe Travels list.
“We are delighted that businesses certified to We’re Good To Go can also automatically register for the WTTC’s global Safe Travels stamp, recognizing the standard of protocols and processes we have in place in the UK,” said VisitBritain chief executive Sally Balcombe. “This is also testament to the hard work and commitment of tens of thousands of businesses right across the country who have adapted and innovated to safely meet new ways of working and are already ‘good to go’.
“This international stamp sitting alongside our We’re Good To Go mark also serves to reinforce that ‘ring of confidence’ for visitors that UK tourism businesses, attractions and destinations have clear processes in place to welcome them back safely as travel restrictions are lifted," Balcombe said.
“We are delighted to see our Safe Travels Stamp is still growing at a rapid rate and is being adopted by destinations from all corners of the world,” said WTTC President Gloria Guevara. “Reaching this incredible milestone, with 250 destinations around the world now proudly holding our Safe Travels stamp, is testimony to the hard work which has been put in to make the stamp work for both destinations and holidaymakers.”
“The success of the stamp shows the importance of global coordination to help rebuild and revive the international Travel & Tourism sector,” Guevara added. “Destinations with the stamp will benefit from travellers being able to recognize the destinations which have adopted the global protocols, encouraging the return of ‘Safe Travels’ around the world.”
