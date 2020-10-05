Vienna Tourism Touches Down in Toronto
Destination & Tourism October 05, 2020
It’s a lovely sentiment for a troubling time.
Officials from Vienna Tourism put on a breakfast on Monday at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Toronto, complete with a video from the stunning Kunsthistoriche Museum as part of their "Vienna Showcase" video series.
“Vienna will still be the most beautiful city in the world after the coronavirus passes,” said Norbert Kettner, Director of the Vienna Tourist Board.
The Kunsthistoriche Museum is a truly spectacular building that’s now displaying an exhibition about the life of Ludwig Van Beethoven, who was born 250 years ago this year and lived much of his life in the Austrian capital.
Called “Beethoven Moves,” the exhibit features manuscripts and letters from the master, renowned as perhaps the world’s greatest classical composer. You also can find the wooden floor from the last of some 67 apartments he lived in during his life in Vienna.
One interesting bit you can see is a composition that Beethoven had dedicated to Napoleon Bonaparte. The musician later soured on the French leader and violently scratched Napoleon’s name off the dedication.
Born in Bonn, Germany, Beethoven moved to Vienna when he was 21. He went deaf when he was in his 40’s but still managed to write amazing music.
In addition to featuring Beethoven, the exhibit has wonderful works of art from Goya and JMW Turner, and there’s a live music/dance performance in the final of the four galleries being used.
The exhibit is on until Jan. 24, 2021.
"I’m beyond thrilled to host todays breakfast event at the Four Seasons, Toronto for our travel media and trade with the premier of Vienna Showcase a series of live broadcasts from Vienna," said Armando Mendonca, Account Director - Canada for the Vienna Tourist Board. "Today we took a tour of the Museum of Fine Arts. Toronto was the only global city to host a person to person event and that says a lot about our city and travel community!
"Stay tuned for our next Vienna Showcase, and we’ll take you to a tour of the re-opening of the Sigmund Freud Museum."
Austria is open for Canadians. The official government website says Canadians are not required to take a COVID-19 test prior to travelling, but would-be visitors should check the Austrian Embassy website to be sure.
Mendonca said Canada is not currently flying to Vienna but they hope service will be reinstated next year.
