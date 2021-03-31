Ultimate Relaxation for the Body and the Soul in Saint Lucia
The beautiful scenery and lush nature of Saint Lucia are the perfect backdrop to a wellness experience like no other! From the wide variety of Spas - both within the hotel environment and outside the hotels, to the healing mud baths and the varied yoga experiences, Saint Lucia is rich in natural wellness opportunities.
Offering the Caribbean’s only drive-through volcano, restorative mineral and mud baths, reef-rich waters that beg for snorkeling escapes, quaint fishing villages peppered with colourful fishing boats, mesmerizing music festivals, award-winning luxury resorts and world-class culinary delights, Saint Lucia offers its visitors an unforgettable and relaxing getaway.
Did you know you can hike the Pitons? Located in the town of Soufriere, the world-famous Pitons are a UNESCO World Heritage Site towering nearly 3,000 feet above the Caribbean Sea. The majestic peak of Gros Piton, along with its twin peak Petit Piton, dominates the western coast of St Lucia.
Looking for a great yoga and mediation spot? Pigeon Island National Park is heralded as one of the most famous monuments of Saint Lucia's history. The historic site has numerous British forts from the 18th-century British where the British used to spy on French Ships from neighbouring Martinique.
Saint Lucia has an abundance of luxurious waterfalls. From small, gently cascades, to sites where the water drops spectacularly over cliffs. Some of the most stunning waterfalls in Saint Lucia are Diamonds Falls, Piton Falls, Toraille Falls, and La Tille Falls.
In addition to relaxation outdoors, Saint Lucia has a vibrant culinary scene that offers fine dining international cuisine, authentic Creole dishes, and everything in between. In the town of Rodney Bay, there’s a choice of over 30 restaurants and bars to choose from. In the morning you may spot fishermen out in the bay hauling in your hotel’s ‘catch of the day’.
Mango Tree Restaurant for dining is truly farm-to-table, the restaurant uses only fresh local ingredients, including organic herbs, fruits, and vegetables grown on our resort property and the rest of St. Lucia Island.
Enhance your visit to Saint Lucia as you explore the island’s creole cuisine through a specially designed “Cooking Tour”; Flavors of Saint Lucia. Learn how over the years, Saint Lucian folk lore combined and blended a fascinating number of herbs, vegetables and fruits into an array of cooked foods that must be tasted to be believed. Participate in the preparation of the various local foods and enjoy the tasty dishes filled with the Flavors of Saint Lucia. Take home not only fond memories of this authentic “Saint Lucian Cooking Experience” but also those of a relaxing walk through the beautiful garden, replete with an array of tropical fruits, flowering plants, a local medicinal garden and much more. A Hands On, Informative, Relaxing and Educational experience for all.
