TravelPulse On Scene: Hammamet, Port El Kantaoui, and Sousse Tunisia
Destination & Tourism Marie-Eve Blanchard February 26, 2020
During a recent press trip, TravelPulse Canada had the opportunity to explore the northeast of Tunisia, an area renowned for its seaside resorts and history.
Located barely forty minutes from Tunis-Carthage airport, tourists can find a pretty enclave, located in a bay of the same name, Hammamet. This is where a plethora of luxury hotels can be found, settled on the water's edge of long blonde beaches. I was lodged further south, at the famous Hasdrubal Thalassa & Spa Yasmine Hammamet in Yasmine Hammamet which, for the past twenty years, has welcomed clientele to experience their 211 suite hotel.
This huge and prestigious 5-star hotel stands out with its museum-like space, its Thalasso treatments, its many outdoor pools (including one saltwater pool) and fountains. The hotel even boasts the largest suite listed in the Guinness Book of Records, Villa Salambo, a 1,542 m2 suite! I could easily imagine the place in high season with beautiful flowers. November and March, however, have the advantage of still being "swimmable" (avoid January) while still offering very attractive prices, possibly even half the per night price when compared to summer.
Tunisia is a region renowned worldwide for its thalassotherapy treatments. "It is much less expensive than France and there is very competent staff here," said Nizar Jebnoun, assistant director of Bio Azur Thalasso, a center at Royal Azur renowned for its care. People come here from all over to get curative or preventive salt water care.
Hammamet is also famous for its restaurants and nightclubs. Discovering a part of its cultural life is also worth the cost and visit to Dar Sebastien (which hosts an important festival annually in its outdoor amphitheater where Charlotte Cardin notably performed), located in the city of Nabeul just to the North. A place known for its pottery!
Vineyards and olive groves also surround the city closely. A stroll in the Marina of Yassmine-Hammamet to see its luxury yachts will appeal to amateurs. Additionally, the city has two golf courses, the Yasmine and the Citrus, and an amusement park, Carthageland, located in the Medina Mediterranea, expressly designed for tourists. For those who prefer more historical activities, a stroll in the pretty white medina located behind a seven centuries-old fort along the seaside in Hammamet provides an authentic experience.
Port El Kantaoui and Sousse
Two and a half hours from Tunis, we find Sousse, the third-largest city in the country.
The pearl of the Sahel, Sousse turned out to be very old and is a typical example of cities during the first centuries of Islam in the Maghreb. Spending time in this city will leave you wanting for more. One has to get lost in the souk of its medina, go to the food and fish market to see the life that comes alive and visit the magnificent Ribat and archaeological museum of the Kasbah. This is where we find the second largest collection of mosaics after that of the Bardo museum.
Located in the northern part of the city along the beach are the main hotels. The beautiful and brand new Movenpick Resort Marine stands out with its huge pools and large lobby. The standard rooms are small, although comfortable, and all overlook the sea. There are various bars and restaurants, including a café for smoking shisha.
In the north-west of the city, the marina of Port El Kantaoui seems to have recovered very well since the attacks of 2015. A place of entertainment with its restaurants, terraces, and entertainment (in season), it borders beautiful, crystal clear blue waters. Nearby, a golf course consisting of two 18-hole courses, one with panoramic views, the other located not far from the sea, will appeal to golf enthusiasts.
