Travel Companies React to Australia Fires: Intrepid Launches Relief Fund
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers January 07, 2020
Travel companies are responding the best way they can to the Australia bush fires by fielding calls, helping clients on the ground and, in the case of Intrepid Travel, setting up a campaign to help fire victims.
The Intrepid foundation, the not-for-profit arm of Intrepid Travel, which began in Melbourne, launched a new campaign to support the Red Cross Bushfire Emergency Appeal.
“Australia’s bushfires have already burned over 6 million hectares of land, taking the lives of millions of animals and over two dozen people,” Intrepid officials said in a press release. “The scale of the crisis is unprecedented, as a result, Intrepid pledged to match all donations up to $100,000 AUD (roughly $90,000 CAD), doubling donors' impact. After massive support from the Intrepid community, the company increased the target to $200,000 AUD since the previous goal was hit in the first few days. To date, Intrepid has raised over $295,601 with 100% of funds going to the Red Cross.”
Officials at Goway Travel in Toronto told TravelPulse Canada on Tuesday that they haven’t had any cancellations.
“We continue to field calls from travelers with future bookings in hand, wanting reassurance that the areas they are planning to travel to are not impacted by the fire situation,” said Shirley Rourke, VP Downunder. “Where required, we have redirected routing but avoided cancellations at this point. Through our office in Sydney, we are communicating directly with a travellers in destination, keeping them updated of changes, and reassuring them, or making amendments to their itinerary as required.”
Rourke said very few tourism assets have been destroyed. Southern Ocean Lodge, one of Australia’s premium luxury properties was destroyed by fire on Kangaroo Island, along with at least one other, possibly two or three other properties whose status is yet to be confirmed.
Rourke said air quality in Australia is “very changeable” from day to day, but she said smoke has affected Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, as well as areas where the fires actually are taking place.
“This is not a permanent situation but has meant that those with respiratory issues have been advised to use filter masks when outside on the worst days. The website www.airvisual.com gives an accurate picture.”
Asked if she’s worried about folks who aren’t fully aware of the situation deciding that the entire country is unsafe, Rourke said that’s definitely a concern in light of the “alarming media coverage.”
“It’s important to note that Australia is enormous and largely unaffected,” she said.
Ernst Flach, who represents South Australia Tourism with Wagstaff Worldwide in Los Angeles, told TravelPulse Canada that some parts of Kangaroo Island, where major fires have taken place, are already open for business, in particular operators on the eastern end.
In addition to the Kangaroo Island fire, South Australia’s Adelaide Hills region has also been affected. But major visitor experiences are unaffected, and the region is welcoming visitors as usual to most parts of the Adelaide Hills, home to some of the country's prettiest villages.
Other regions of the state remain unaffected and are operating as usual, he said. But vigilance and extra care is, of course, recommended.
Flach said people interested in donating can click on this South Australia Tourism link.
The fires have burned millions of hectares of land and caused the deaths of some 25 people and millions of animals.
Here’s the text of Goway’s Tuesday statement:
“All across the world, people stand in solidarity with Australians in the midst of the heartbreaking wildfires that have spread across parts of the country. At Goway, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and communities affected. We hope for an end to the fires and a speedy recovery for the impacted townships and natural landscapes. We also commend the fearless efforts of first responders who are combating the fires and working to restore their communities," (which includes Canadian firefighters who have flown halfway across the world to lend a hand).
"Some have voiced concern over whether Australia remains safe for travel at this time. To that end, we must stress that while the seriousness of the wildfires in Australia has not been overstated, many parts of the country of interest to international tourists are unaffected and remain open for travel.
To be specific, some key regional areas in New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia, including western Kangaroo Island, have been affected and are currently not recommended for travellers. However, many previously affected regions have since re-opened to tourism. For instance, touring of the Blue Mountains in New South Wales has resumed and Kangaroo Island is also still accepting visitors in the unaffected Eastern towns of the island.
Please know that at Goway our primary concern is ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our travellers, whether in Australia or elsewhere. We are constantly monitoring the wildfire situation in conjunction with our Sydney office and local partners and have been proactively contacting and successfully relocating all the travellers whose plans have been immediately impacted by these fires.
If your clients have booked travel Downunder in the near future, our team of destination specialists as always, will be happy to assist you by answering any of your questions and concerns or by making any necessary modifications to your clients’ vacation. Our Customer Experience Team in Australia, as well as our home offices in North America, are staffed 24/7/365 should you have concerns of any kind. You can always reach us at any of Goway’s dedicated telephone numbers, including 1-800-387-8850. Alternatively, you can also contact us at customerservice@goway.com.
For up-to-date information on Australian weather and wildfires, check out the Australian Government's Bureau of Meteorology, which provides weather updates for all parts of Australia, as well as the latest fire warnings. For updates from our office Sydney Australia, visit gowayagent http://blog.goway.com/gowayagent/agent-blog/
At Goway, we value supporting local communities in Australia in any way possible. We firmly believe that travel changes the world for the better. One major way to support Australia at this time is to travel to the country as planned and explore the many regions unaffected by the fires, where tourism is still open.
There’s so much to see and do in Australia and now is the perfect time to support it."
