Tourism Officials Downplay Impact of New Saint Lucia Tax
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers January 07, 2020
A top official with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority says he isn’t worried about visitor numbers being hurt by the island nation’s new accommodations fee.
Saint Lucia officials this week announced a new accommodations tax that will see a $3 USD levy per night added to rooms that cost less than $120 USD a night, and a $6 per night tax on rooms that cost more than $120 per night. That works out to $42 USD a week for higher-end rooms; roughly $55 CAD.
Guests at accommodation services sourced through sharing platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO will be subject to an accommodation fee of 7% on the full cost of stay.
The tax has been talked about for a while, Rod Hanna, Director of Sales, Canada for the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, told TravelPulse Canada.
“It’s pretty straightforward,” he said. “The purpose is to provide tourism and tourism marketing with a steady source of money, instead of it all coming from the government. It’s something that’s done in many other countries in the Caribbean, and around the world.”
Hanna said he understands some of the money will go to help improve roads and to help build the new international airport on the south side of the island. Funds also will help improve Saint Lucia villages, which are part of the island’s recent tourism push.
“It’s only three or six dollars a night,” Hanna said. “I don’t think it will impact on travel to Saint Lucia.”
Saint Lucia generally attracts a sophisticated group of travellers, Hanna noted.
“People who visit the island understand economics,” he said. “I don’t think they’ll be thinking, ‘Oh, I could’ve had another beer at the beach bar with that money.’”
Tourism Minister Hon. Dominic Fedee said the kind of destination marketing the new fee will support is something that benefits all players in the industry; accomodation providers, airlines, tour operators, travel agents, ground handlers, sites and attractions.
“It’s always a challenge for small countries to allocate much needed resources towards tourism marketing,” he said. ”The accomodation fee allows tourism to pay for itself, as the tax will be levied to tourist to the island. It frees up much needed funds for healthcare, education and national security.”
Saint Lucia attracts up to 350,000 stay-over visitors to its shores every year. The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has set a target of 541,000 stay-over visitors by 2022. SLTA wants to increase airlift seat capacity and load factor on all flights into Saint Lucia to 85%.
SLTA also is working towards increased awareness of brand Saint Lucia.
