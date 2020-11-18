Tourism Ireland's Virtual Expo Kicks Off: Day Two Goes Thursday
More than 3,000 agents from Canada and the United States. Dozens of operators, including world-class hotels, attractions and destination marketers. Not to mention networking, prizes and snazzy Irish dancing.
Tourism Ireland’s Tourism Expo got underway on Wednesday on a virtual basis, with an afternoon filled with valuable information exchanges and one-on-one virtual meetings. There also were webinars on luxury, adventure travel and family/group travel.
Operators on hand include Goway Travel, Dromoland Castle, The Globus Family of Brands, Titanic Belfast, Teeling Whiskey, Royal Irish Tours, Brendan Vacations and many more.
Tourism Ireland’s two-day event is using a virtual platform available through TravelPulse Canada.
Speaking at the start of the session, Alison Metcalfe, Executive Vice President USA and Canada, said Tourism Ireland has always appreciated agents’ business, “and we look forward to working with you in the future as we at Tourism Ireland look to rebuild Irish tourism from the all-important North American market.”
Ireland tourism minister Catherine Martin said Ireland last year welcomed nearly 11.2 million overseas visitors.
She also said tourism accounts for some 325,000 jobs in communities all across the country.
“Tourism really is a part of the fabric of Irish community life,” she said.
Martin said the Irish government is fully committed to preserving tourism.
“Last month we outlined a number of measures, including a reduction of the VAT and 55 million Euros to help tourism businesses.”
Ireland has long been a favourite for Canadian agents and Canadian visitors. It’s wide-open spaces and lack of crowds make it an even better fit for today’s troubled times.
“Ireland can offer your clients the holiday of a lifetime whatever their interests,” Martin said.
