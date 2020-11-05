Tourism Ireland to Hold Virtual Expo November 18 and 19
Tourism Ireland is excited to welcome you to a LIVE two day virtual event November 18 and November 19 featuring Ireland’s top industry partners, educational sessions and marketing tips and tools to grow your business to Ireland.
The expo is part of the tourism board's plan of a recovery strategy to re-start Irish tourism from North America. TravelPulse Canada spoken to Alison Metcalfe, Executive Vice President North America & Australia in September after the appointment announcement of Dana Welch to their US office and Sandra Moffatt to the position of Marketing Manager, Canada.
Advisors who attend the expo will:
- Network directly with exhibitors
- Participate in one-on-one appointments
- Discover what’s new in Ireland in 2021 and beyond
- Strengthen and build Ireland supplier partnerships
- Qualify to win amazing prizes
