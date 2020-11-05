Last updated: 07:23 AM ET, Thu November 05 2020

Tourism Ireland to Hold Virtual Expo November 18 and 19

Destination & Tourism November 05, 2020

Downhill Beach in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, which doubled as Dragonstone in the Game of Thrones series.
Tourism Ireland is excited to welcome you to a LIVE two day virtual event November 18 and November 19 featuring Ireland’s top industry partners, educational sessions and marketing tips and tools to grow your business to Ireland.

The expo is part of the tourism board's plan of a recovery strategy to re-start Irish tourism from North America. TravelPulse Canada spoken to Alison Metcalfe, Executive Vice President North America & Australia in September after the appointment announcement of Dana Welch to their US office and Sandra Moffatt to the position of Marketing Manager, Canada.

To register, click here.

Advisors who attend the expo will:

- Network directly with exhibitors

- Participate in one-on-one appointments

- Discover what’s new in Ireland in 2021 and beyond

- Strengthen and build Ireland supplier partnerships

- Qualify to win amazing prizes

Registration is open and free to attend, register here.

Click here to see the event schedule.

Click here to see our list of exhibitors.

For more information on Ireland

For more Destination & Tourism News

