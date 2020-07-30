Tourism Authority of Thailand Stages Virtual Show
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers July 30, 2020
We are ready for you when you are ready.
That was the simple but effective message from the Tourism Authority of Thailand during Thursday’s highly successful Thailand Virtual Marketplace North America Chapter session.
Using a platform available from TravelPulse Canada, hundreds of agents and buyers and sellers took part in a four-hour program that featured casual, one-on-one chats in networking rooms and pre-scheduled appointment slots, as well as live webinars, prizes, amazing videos, and more.
Thailand hasn’t had a single locally transmitted case of COVID-19 for 63 days, officials said. They also said Thailand was recently ranked number one on the planet by the World Health Organization for recovery from COVID-19.
The country is open now for domestic travel and for limited foreign entry, but tourism officials hope the borders will open soon, thus allowing Thailand lovers around the world to visit one of the most popular countries on the planet; a place with stellar beaches, serene mountains, tranquil temples, fabulous food and much more.
Among those taking part were Como Hotels and Resorts, Abercrombie and Kent, the Peninsula Hotel Bangkok, the W Hotel Koh Samui, and dozens of agents, including advisors from Marlin Travel, Vision Travel and The Travel Agent Next Door.
Suppliers said they were kept very busy with appointments and enjoyed the format.
The Tourism Authority put on a webinar and displayed several videos. One video shown by the tourism authority talked about the “new normal” around the world.
“Self-isolation in Thailand can be done on a beach that’s never been more beautiful,” the narrator said. “Social distancing at the top of a mountain will be more invigorating than ever.”
Another video talked about how Thai people have a history of wearing masks and that strict social distancing and health rules are in place around the country. Bangkok is open for business, including shopping malls and department stores, as well as the city’s famous flower and food markets.
A spokeswoman for Abercrombie & Kent said they’re offering great river boat tours of Bangkok, as well as tours of a Portuguese-Thai neighborhood called Kudi Jeen, a district that dates back a couple hundred years where cars are not allowed. They also can do tours of the new Creative District, where old warehouses are being turned into posh galleries and studios.
They also have great trips to enjoy nature in northern Thailand, including tours of organic tea plantations and overnight stays at eco-lodges run by ethnic communities.
